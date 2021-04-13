Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $1.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $17.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

