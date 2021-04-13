Solana Price Hits $26.74 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $7.22 billion and $273.52 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.74 or 0.00042243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

