SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.44. The company had a trading volume of 617,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,630. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average is $286.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

