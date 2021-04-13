Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SODI stock remained flat at $$7.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Solitron Devices has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

