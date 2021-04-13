SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops One Day Volume of $509,894.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $123.80 million and approximately $509,894.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.