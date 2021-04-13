Som Mittal Sells 5,657 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. 236,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,209. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

