Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOQDQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sonde Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

