Sonia Syngal Sells 20,957 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

