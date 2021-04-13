Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.80

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 12790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

