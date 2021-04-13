Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

