Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 285.0% in March

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 201,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,304. Sophiris Bio has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

