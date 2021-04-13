Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 285.0% in March

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 201,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,304. Sophiris Bio has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Sophiris Bio Company Profile
