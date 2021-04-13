Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 12.3%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) shares traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

