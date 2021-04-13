South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 0.4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 21,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 4,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $94.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

