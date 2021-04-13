South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

