South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,830. South32 has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

