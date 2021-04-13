Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

