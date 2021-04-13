Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,318. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

