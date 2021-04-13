SparksPay Achieves Market Cap of $37,001.74 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $37,001.74 and approximately $57.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,765,695 coins and its circulating supply is 9,674,783 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

