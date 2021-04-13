Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 438.2% in March

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 438.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

