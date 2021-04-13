SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

