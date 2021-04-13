SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Trimmed by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

