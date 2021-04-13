SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,379,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

