SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 77,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,971. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.