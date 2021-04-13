SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.