SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

