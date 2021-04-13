SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,760,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

