SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,620. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

