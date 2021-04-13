SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,333,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 51,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,521. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

