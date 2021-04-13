SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,883. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

