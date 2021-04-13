Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

