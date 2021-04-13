SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 6,404,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SpectraScience stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,750,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,029,953. SpectraScience has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About SpectraScience
