Spendcoin Trading Up 58.1% This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $149.41 million and approximately $960,102.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00083636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.