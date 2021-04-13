Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of SAVE opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

