Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 15,456 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26.

SPLK traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

