Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Sells $222,856.34 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,598. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

