SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,041,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SponsorsOne stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,476,688. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
