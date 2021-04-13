Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $276.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.55. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $128.03 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

