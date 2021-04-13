Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $39,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $276.91 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $128.03 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

