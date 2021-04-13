Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

SPOT traded up $16.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.53. 37,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $128.03 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

