Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.85

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 15850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

