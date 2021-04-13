Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.10. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 71,141 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 833,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 155,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

