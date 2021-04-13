Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.61. 6,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 619,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -36.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.