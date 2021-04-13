Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $265.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. Square has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.96, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,260 shares of company stock valued at $268,017,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

