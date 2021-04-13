Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $4.88

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00007754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $452,512.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 686,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,487 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

