S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

