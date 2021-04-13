St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

Get St Barbara alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3096 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.