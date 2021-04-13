St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,122.45

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,122.45 ($14.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,345.50 ($17.58). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 763,820 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.45. The firm has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Insiders have sold 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070 in the last ninety days.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

