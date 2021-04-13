Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.17. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

