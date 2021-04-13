STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 302.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

