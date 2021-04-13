Stake DAO Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a market cap of $3.40 million and $2.20 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00340176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

